DPG: Fine Fund, High Premium

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Marketplace

Summary

  • DPG has continued to push into a higher premium after breaking into premium territory in 2021 for the first time since its inception.
  • The fund's distribution has been steady, and although the NAV rate is elevated, I wouldn't expect a cut.
  • The underlying portfolio holdings seem perfectly fine, but due to a higher premium, it remains a hold at this level.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 9th, 2023.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) caught the premium bug a couple

Chart

YCharts

DPG Performance Since Prior Update

DPG Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

DPG Distribution History

DPG Distribution History (CEFConnect)

DPG Annual Report

DPG Annual Report (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Total Investment Income

DPG Total Investment Income (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

DPG Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Duff & Phelps)

DPG 2022 Tax Character

DPG 2022 Tax Character (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Sector Exposure

DPG Sector Exposure (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Geographic Allocation

DPG Geographic Allocation (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Currency Exposure

DPG Currency Exposure (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Top Holdings

DPG Top Holdings (Duff & Phelps)

Chart

YCharts

Atlas Arteria Distributions

Atlas Arteria Distributions (Atlas Arteria Presentation)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund ((CEF)) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.47K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTF, UTG, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.