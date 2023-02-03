Ford Motor's Transition To BEVs Gets A Showing At Chicago Auto Show

Summary

  • Ford Motor Company's electric pickup truck is a hit with journalists, while selling in relatively small numbers as Ford builds capacity.
  • CEO Jim Farley “frustrated” with Ford’s 2022 operations and financial performance, a signal of automaker’s deeper problems reducing inefficiencies.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation debuts Grand Highlander mid-size SUV at Chicago show with internal and hybrid powertrains, symbolizing measured BEV strategy.
  • Ford’s transition to BEVs from internal combustion is an epic task as automaker also strives to match Toyota-like efficiency.

Chicago Hosts Annual Auto Show

Chicago Hosts Annual Auto Show

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The Chicago Auto Show, an annual rite of early February for the upper Midwest, opens to the public on Saturday. Visitors will have a chance to see and touch many of the new models, colors

car

Lexus RZ at 2023 Chicago Auto Show (Doron Levin)

hedshot

Ford CEO Jim Farley (Ford Motor)

SUV

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander (Toyota)

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

