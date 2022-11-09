Take-Two Interactive Not A Value Trap Despite Tough Holiday Sales

Feb. 10, 2023 2:19 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)
Trade Theory profile picture
Trade Theory
413 Followers

Summary

  • Take-Two Interactive stubbornly dependent on GTA Online and GTA V franchise sales until refresh.
  • We anticipate that Q4 '23 earnings results will provide added clarity on growth outlook, hence we model a very conservative +10% growth rate for FY '24 results.
  • Take-Two Interactive is more mobile dependent following $12.7 billion Zynga acquisition with cost savings somewhat limited to $100 million on operating expenses.
  • Take-Two Interactive fell -4% after hours on February 6th, 2023 following the weakness in outlook necessitating a reduction to consensus estimates.
  • We recommend TTWO to our readers +25% upside, as we think the game publisher is trading at a steep discount from all time highs.
Grand Theft Auto Video Game Rakes In 800 Million Dollars Within One Day Of Sales

Mario Tama

We've been following Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and have both bought and sold shares over the past 12-months. We generally hold a bullish view on the company, as we expect future game titles and longevity of game franchise translates to investment returns. Recent

This article was written by

Trade Theory profile picture
Trade Theory
413 Followers
Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.