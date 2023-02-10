IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 1:27 PM ETIGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF), IGM:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.17K Followers

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCPK:IGIFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Martens - Treasurer and Head, IR

James O’Sullivan - President and CEO

Damon Murchison - President and CEO, IG Wealth Management

Luke Gould - President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments

Keith Potter - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Chan - Canaccord

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the IGM Financial Fourth Quarter 2022 Analyst Call and Webcast. As a reminder all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kyle Martens, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kyle Martens

Thank you and good morning everyone and welcome to IGM Financial’s 2022 fourth quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today is James O’Sullivan, President and CEO of IGM Financial; Damon Murchison, President and CEO of IG Wealth Management; Luke Gould, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments; and Keith Potter, Executive Vice President and CFO of IGM Financial.

Before we get started, I’d like to draw your attention to our cautions concerning forward-looking statements on slide three of the presentation. Slide four summarizes non-IFRS financial measures and other financial measures used in this material. On slide five, we provide a list of documents that are available to the public on our website related to the fourth quarter results for IGM Financial.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to James.

James O’Sullivan

Okay, thank you, Kyle and good morning, everyone. I'd like to start the call by

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.