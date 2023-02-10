Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.17K Followers

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Phillips - CEO and Director on the Board of Directors

Jude Beres - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Universal Logistics Holdings’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

During the course of this call management may make forward-looking statements based on their best view of the business as seen today. Statements that are forward-looking relate to Universal business objectives or expectations and can be identified by the use of the words such as believe, expect, anticipate and project. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expectations. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mr. Tim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jude Beres, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Steven Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Phillips, you may begin the call.

Tim Phillips

Thank you, Joe. Welcome to Universal Logistics Holdings 2022 fourth quarter earnings call. I'd like to take a minute and reflect on Universal’s performance for the full year of 2022. I'm extremely proud of all our employees, agents, drivers, and contractors who helped achieve such remarkable results. How far we have come since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, the Universal team executed on their commitment to excellence, focusing on training, quality of service and transparent collaboration. We all worked extremely hard to record top line revenue in excess of $2 billion, which was a 15% increase over 2021 and more than doubled our operating income and earnings per share. For the full year 2022, Universal reported record

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.