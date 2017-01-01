Stocks To Watch: Big Week On Tap For Anheuser-Busch, Snap, Cisco And Aptiv

The week ahead will be dominated by talk of inflation and interest rates with the consumer price index and producer price index reports due out. The Consumer Price Index report for January is forecast to show a 0.5% month-over-month rise with energy prices higher again. The headline year-over-year inflation reading is expected to drop to +6.2% from +6.5% in December. Food prices are seen bumping up from December, while some cooling with air fares and lodging is anticipated. The inflation reads will be accompanied by a heavy slate of Federal Reserve speakers next week, which will ramp up discussion on the pace of interest rate hikes. Bank of America has a central thesis that inflation will not return to 2% without some material softening in labor market conditions, while Seeking Alpha contributor Damir Tokic warned transitory disinflation could be transitory. The conference schedule heats up next week with the European Blockchain conference, the AI Summit West conference, and a key cancer symposium with data and trial results to be presented. Meanwhile, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will hold investor events. It is also that time of the quarter for hedge funds and investment managers to disclose their portfolio positions. As for the earnings slate, key reports include updates from Coca-Cola (KO), Deere (DE), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and Shopify (SHOP

