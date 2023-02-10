Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCPK:USNZY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Leonardo Karam - Manager of Investor Relations

Alberto Ono - CEO

Thiago Rodrigues - VP of Finance and IRO

Americo Ferreira Neto - Industry of VP

Gino Ritagliati - VP of Corporate Planning

Toshihiro Miyakoshi - VP of Technology and Quality

Miguel Homes - Commercial VP

Carlos Hector Rezzonico - CEO of Mineracao Usiminas

Leonardo Zenobio - CEO of Solucoes Usiminas

Fernando Mazzoni - CEO of Usiminas Mecanica

Leonardo Karam

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to the Conference Call of Usiminas to Discuss the Earnings Release of the Fourth Quarter '22 and for the whole year of '22. I am Leonardo Karam, Manager of Investor Relations at Usiminas. To those who want to follow us in English, a free translation of the webcast presentation is available on the Usiminas IR website. We also have an interpreter for simultaneous translation. Choose the sound channel on the icon interpretation at the bottom of your Zoom screen.

All participants are in listen-only mode and questions may be asked in writing for the Q&A icon, where you can find below in the bar. Participants who are listening in English may also ask questions using a Q&A function. Today's conference call is being recorded and being streamed through YouTube channel. This is a conference exclusive for investors, market and analysts. Please tell us who you're in your organization so that you can have your questions answered. And please limit to two questions per participant. Questions may by journalists and be submitted to media relations or using media using phone 31-3499-8918 or through email imprensa@usiminas.com.

Before moving on, we would like to clarify that forward-looking statements that may be made during this

