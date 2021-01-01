Doximity Q3 Earnings: Disappointing Results

Feb. 10, 2023 2:53 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
551 Followers

Summary

  • Doximity is now down over 60% from its all-time high in 2021.
  • The healthcare technology company has huge market opportunities as the industry is poised for a transformation.
  • Its Q3 earnings result was disappointing as revenue growth slowed while the operating margin also decreased.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

Senior Asian woman having a virtual appointment with doctor online, consulting her prescription and choice of medication on smartphone at home. Telemedicine, elderly and healthcare concept

AsiaVision

Investment Thesis

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is a US-based healthcare technology company founded in 2010. It went public in 2021 but the stock has been performing badly due to macro headwinds and is now down over 60% from its all-time high.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Doximity

Doximity

Doximity

Doximity

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
551 Followers
I am a student studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.