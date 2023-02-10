The Chemours Company (CC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Lock - Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Mark Newman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sameer Ralhan - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America Securities

Josh Spector - UBS

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to The Chemours Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. Jonathan Lock, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, you may begin your conference.

Jonathan Lock

Hi. Good morning, everybody. And welcome to The Chemours Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Mark Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sameer Ralhan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that comments made on this call as well as in the supplemental information provided in our presentation and on our website contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as described in Chemours' SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be realized. Actual results may differ, and Chemours undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments or new information.

