Losing The JLTV Recompete Intensifies Oshkosh's Operational Challenges

Feb. 10, 2023 3:16 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)DOV, IEX, TEX
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.42K Followers

Summary

  • The Army has decided to go with a different manufacturer for the next phase of the JLTV project, taking around $1 billion of potential 2025 revenue from Oshkosh's model.
  • Oshkosh was already struggling with multiple operational challenges, leading to weak on-time deliveries, growing backlogs, and weaker-than-expected earnings (and a cut to 2023 guidance).
  • If Oshkosh can solve these operational issues, there's a healthy demand environment out there for virtually all of its major products.
  • Valuation is not that demanding now, but operational issues limit my enthusiasm for the shares despite strong underlying demand trends.

A JLG 1250AJP articulating Boom Lift during the winter.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was already having a difficult go of it. Despite healthy demand for access equipment, refuse and cement trucks, and fire and rescue equipment, operational execution challenges were limiting the company's ability to

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.42K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.