Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 2:32 PM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Representatives

David Maura - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Smeltser - Chief Financial Officer

Faisal Qadir - Vice President of Strategic Finance and Enterprise Reporting

Conference Call Participants

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Peter Grom - UBS

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

William Reuter - Bank of America

Carla Casella - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Spectrum Brands Holdings’ Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Faisal Qadir, Please go ahead.

Faisal Qadir

Thank you. Welcome to Spectrum Brands Holdings Q1, 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. I’m Faisal Qadir, Vice President of Strategic Finance and Enterprise Reporting and I will moderate today’s call.

To help you follow our comments, we have placed a slide presentation on the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.spectrumbrands.com. The document will remain there following our call.

Starting with slide two of the presentation, our call will be led by David Maura, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Smeltser, Chief Financial Officer. After opening remarks, we will conduct the Q&A.

Turning to slide three and four, our comments today include forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current expectations, projections and assumptions and are by nature uncertain. Actual results may differ materially. Due to that risk, Spectrum Brands encourages you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our press release dated February 10, 2023 and our most recent

