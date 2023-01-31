The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's January 2023 Taxable Account Update

Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
11.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Taxable Account generated $1,250.56 of dividend income for January 2023 compared with $1,072.22 of dividend income for January 2022.
  • The Taxable Account had a balance of $548.9K as of January 31, 2023, vs. $534.2K on January 31, 2022. The annualized cost basis yield is 5.27%.
  • Three companies in the Taxable portfolio paid increased dividends or paid a special dividend during the month of January.
  • The Taxable Account had a cash balance of $23.8K as of January 31, 2023, vs. $41.9K as of January 31, 2022. The cash balance does not include $20K in CDs.
  • The Taxable Account had an unrealized gain/loss of $124.9K as of January 31, 2023, vs. $115.6K as of January 31, 2022.

Girl waiting to start the new year 2023.Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy.Goals, plans and visions for the next year 2023. New professional achievements in the new years 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

The market has responded positively with the assumption that a fed pivot is not only possible but likely. At least that's the only explanation that makes sense to me with the rebound seen over the last month.

Chart
Data

Chart
Data by YCharts

WASH - FastGraphs - 2023-2

WASH - FastGraphs - 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

WPC - FastGraphs - 2023-2

WPC - FastGraphs - 2023-2 (FastGraphs)

2023 - January Taxable Transaction History

2023 - January Taxable Transaction History (Charles Schwab)

2023 - January - Taxable Dividend Breakdown

2023 - January - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

2023 - January - Taxable Annual Estimate

2023 - January - Taxable Annual Estimate (CDI)

2023 - January - Taxable Dividend History

2023 - January - Taxable Dividend History (CDI)

2023 - January - Taxable Month End Balance

2023 - January - Taxable Month End Balance (CDI)

2023 - January - Taxable Cash Balance

2023 - January - Taxable Cash Balance (CDI)

2023 - January - Taxable Unrealized Gain-Loss

2023 - January - Taxable Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

2023 - January - Taxable Gain-Loss Update

2023 - January - Taxable Gain-Loss Update (CDI)

This article was written by

Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
11.58K Followers
Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADM, APD, EMR, EPR, EQIX, HON, MCD, NDSN, O, RPM, T, TXN, VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.