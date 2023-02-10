Russel Metals Inc. (RUSMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 2:43 PM ETRussel Metals Inc. (RUSMF), RUS:CA
Russel Metals Inc. (OTCPK:RUSMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marty Juravsky - Executive Vice President and CFO

John Reid - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Year-end and Fourth Quarter Results for Russel Metals. Today’s call will be hosted by Mr. Martin Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals, Inc. Today’s presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Martin Juravsky. Please go ahead, sir.

Marty Juravsky

Great. Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. I will provide an overview of the Q4 2022 results and if you want to follow along, I will be using the PowerPoint slides to reference that are on our website and just go to the Investor Relations section. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information.

So let me start with a little perspective on the quarter and 2022 as a whole. In 2022, we generated record revenues little over $5 billion and EBITDA of $579 million. Our EBITDA and net income were the second highest in the company's history and only a little bit behind the records that were set in 2021. We generated annual gross margin of 22% and a return on capital of 33%, both are tremendous results.

The results for 2022 were strong overall, but if we look at the second half of 2022, in particular, I'm even more proud of how we performed as the market experienced volatility during that period. Our business is now more resilient

