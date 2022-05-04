Black Knight: Why The Market Isn't More Excited About Divestiture News

Feb. 10, 2023 3:52 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)ICE
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Summary

  • Black Knight is being acquired by Intercontinental Exchange for $68 + 0.144 share.
  • The market is very skeptical about whether the deal will pass muster with regulators.
  • Black Knight has announced a key divestiture that makes a closing much more likely.
  • If the deal doesn't work, I'm not convinced the downside is disastrous.
May 4, 2022, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) announced the acquisition of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI). Initially, BKI traded up on the deal, but it has given up on all those gains. The deal spread is very wide at $68



15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICE, BKI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

