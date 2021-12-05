Intuit: Interest Rate Changes And Massive SBC Make This Stock Risky

Feb. 10, 2023 4:00 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)1 Comment
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • The company's historical growth has been very strong, also driven by numerous acquisitions. The company has clear goals until 2025.
  • But with the changing interest rate environment, the business could grow much more slowly than previously thought, which would result in a sharp re-rating of the company.
  • The downside, in this case, would be quite high; I estimate at least 30%. For my taste, therefore, the risk is too high in relation to the potential gain.

African Professional Chartered Accountant Woman

AndreyPopov

Investment Thesis

Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) products mainly target smaller businesses and the self-employed. Given the changing interest rate environment and a possible recession, growth could be much weaker than previously assumed. In that case, the stock likely offers little margin of safety, as the

Intuit track record

Investor presentation

Intuit TAM

Investor presentation

Intuit growth flywheel

Investor presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Intuit FY2023 Q1 GAAP earnings

Intuit FY2023 Q1

INTU insider selling

openinsider.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.29K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.