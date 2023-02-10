Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Inmon - Investor Relations

Mauricio Ramos - Chief Executive Officer

Sheldon Bruha - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Gauffin - DNB

Sarah Inmon

Hello everyone and welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

Before we begin, please take a moment to review the safe harbor disclosure on Slide 2 of the presentation, which is available on our website, along with the earnings release. Now during the presentation, we will be referencing non-IFRS measures, and we define these on Slide 3, and we provide reconciliation tables to the nearest IFRS metric in the earnings release and on our website.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mauricio Ramos.

Mauricio Ramos

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Let's go straight to the highlights for the year, starting on Slide 5. I -- on the left, you will recognize the value creation framework that we presented at our Investor Day almost 1 year ago today. Back then, the global economy was bouncing back strongly from the pandemic and the economic outlook was quite positive. That changed quickly after Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices spiked and inflation and interest rates moved up sharply. Despite this abrupt change, we have stayed the course and continue to execute on our plans. We're actually quite used to executing and delivering through uncertain times. And that's what we did in 2022. We delivered on our objectives with a good outturn for the year, as you will see during today's presentation.

Operationally, we focused even more on our customers, and we invested further in our networks, high into our people. All of this produced strong financial results. Organic OCF growth was a strong

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.