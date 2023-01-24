The Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Quality Scores

Summary

  • The annual rebalancing and subsequent changes to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index have produced a new list of 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.
  • I rank the Dividend Aristocrats using Quality Snapshots, an elegant and effective system for assessing the quality of dividend growth stocks.
  • As in prior editions of this article, I identify the top opportunities for income, growth, and total return investors.
  • I provide a downloadable spreadsheet with fundamental and added value data of all the Dividend Aristocrats.

Vintage old dishes from cupronickel, of different sizes. Antique spoonsDishes of the aristocrats of the past. Antique dishes for food .

Maksymenko Nataliia/iStock via Getty Images

Graphic depicting Aristocrats

Created by the author

Last month, I ranked the Dividend Kings using quality scores obtained from a version of DVK Quality Snapshots that employs six quality indicators, each worth 5 points, for a maximum quality score

2023 Additions to Dividend Aristocrats

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Variation of Quality Snapshots with a new quality indicator, Dividend Quality Grade

Created by the author

Variation of Quality Snapshots with scores, ratings, and grades explained

Created by the author

Table explaining how I risk-adjust my Buy Below prices

Created by the author

Key Metrics and Valuation of Dividend Aristocrats rated Exceptional

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Key Metrics and Valuation of Dividend Aristocrats rated Excellent

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Key Metrics and Valuation of Dividend Aristocrats rated Fine

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Key Metrics and Valuation of Dividend Aristocrats rated Decent

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Key Metrics and Valuation of Dividend Aristocrats rated Poor

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Quality Scores of Dividend Aristocrats

Created by the author (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Chowder Numbers of Dividend Aristocrats

Created by the author (Data Source: Portfolio Insight )

The top discounted Dividend Aristocrats by Chowder Numbers

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Quality Range Fundamentals of CTAS relative to stocks in the Industrials sector

Portfolio Insight

5-Year YOC of Dividend Aristocrats

Created by the author (Data Source: Portfolio Insight)

The top discounted Dividend Aristocrats by 5-year Yield on Cost

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Dividend Quality Grade and quality assessment of VFC

Portfolio Insight

Comparison of TROW's historical dividend growth rates, along with key metrics

Simply Safe Dividends

Comparison of LOW's historical dividend growth rates, along with key metrics

Simply Safe Dividends

Comparison of ADP's historical dividend growth rates, along with key metrics

Simply Safe Dividends

The top discounted Dividend Aristocrats with Very Safe Dividend Safety Scores and A+ Dividend Quality Grades

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

NEE non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>), with stock price overlay

Portfolio Insight

ATO non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>), with stock price overlay

Portfolio Insight

5-Year Trailing Total Returns of Dividend Aristocrats

Created by the author (Data Source: Portfolio Insight)

The top discounted Dividend Aristocrats by 5-year TTRs

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Performance comparison of CTAS and the S&P 500 (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SPY' title='SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF'>SPY</a>)

Portfolio Insight

Discount to My Buy Below Price of Dividend Aristocrats

Created by the author

The top seven discounted Dividend Aristocrats

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Simply Safe Dividends, S&P Global, Value Line, and Morningstar)

Fair Value Analysis and Charts of LOW

Portfolio Insight

FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PG,JNJ,ADP,GD,HRL,PEP,CB,NEE,ATO,CTAS,APD,LOW,KO,MDT,ITW,AFL,TROW,CVX,MCD,ADM,O,ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

