Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Edwin Mok - VP of Strategic Marketing & IR

Stephen Kelley - President & CEO

Paul Oldham - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Scott Graham - Loop Capital Markets

Krish Sankar - Cowen

Atif Malik - Citi

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Advanced Energy Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Edwin Mok, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you, Edwin. You may begin.

Edwin Mok

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Advanced Energy's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With me today are Steve Kelley, our President and CEO; and Paul Oldham, our Executive Vice President and CFO. Before I begin, I'd like to mention that we will be participating at several investor conferences in the coming months. If you have not seen our earnings press release and presentation, you can find them on our website at ir.advancedenergy.com.

Let me remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are not guarantees of future performance. Information concerning these risks can be found in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates as of today, February 8, 2023, and the company assumes no obligation to update them. Medium-term targets and long-term aspirational goals presented today should not be interpreted as guidance.

On today's call, our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.