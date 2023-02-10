RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 4:12 PM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC), RBCP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Carroll - Investor Relations

Michael Hartnett - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Sullivan - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Bergeron - Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Skibitski - Alembic Global Advisors

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Elizabeth Grenfell - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to RBC Bearings Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Josh Carroll with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Josh Carroll

Good morning, and thank you, for joining us for RBC Bearings fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Director, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before beginning today's call, let me remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors.

We refer you to RBC Bearings' recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the Company's future operating results and financial condition. These factors are also described in greater detail in the press release and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.