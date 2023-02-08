Coherent Corp. (COHR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 4:23 PM ETCoherent Corp. (COHR), IIVIP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Jane Raymond - Chief Financial Officer

Chuck Mattera - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Sobey - President of Laser Segment

Giovanni Barbarossa - Chief Strategy Officer and President of Materials Segment

Conference Call Participants

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

James Ricchiuti - Needham

Dave Kang - B. Riley

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Jed Dorsheimer - William Blair

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Paul Silverstein - Cowen

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Mike Genovese - Rosenblatt

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coherent Corp. FY2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Mary Jane Raymond

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning. I’m Mary Jane Raymond, the Chief Financial Officer here at Coherent Corp. Welcome to our earnings call today for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

With me today on the call is Dr. Chuck Mattera, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer. After our prepared remarks, both Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, our Chief Strategy Officer and the President of the Materials Segment; and Dr. Mark Sobey, the President of the Laser Segment, will join us during the Q&A to discuss the unique benefits of our strategy, our results, and the exciting prospects across several broad markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.