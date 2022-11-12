Meta: Buy And Forget Between $150 And $175

Feb. 10, 2023 5:25 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. reported a strong quarter and the stock price has soared by ~40% in 2023 so far.
  • Despite the large price rally (and some remaining headwinds in the near term too), I still see Meta Platforms as a buy-and-forget stock in its current price range.
  • Market volatility is likely to create entry opportunities between $150 and $175, which would lead to long-term annual returns in the double-digits.
  • And the massive $40B share buyback program at these compressed valuations will add a further boost to Meta Platforms investors' returns.
Facebook Changes Its Name To "Meta"

Leon Neal

Investment thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) reported its 2022 Q4 results on Feb 1. It was a strong quarter. META beat revenue consensus estimates by $480M. And it also announced a massive $40B share buyback program (about 10% of its current market cap).

Chart, table Description automatically generated

Source: author

Table Description automatically generated

Source: author.

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: author.

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Social media platform growth stats

Source: www.smartinsights.com

Chart, table Description automatically generated

Source: Author

META

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
10.64K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS LISTED IN THE UTMA PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

