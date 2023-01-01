KWEB: Our Bearish Strategy Explained (Technical Analysis)

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • The recent 3+ month rally in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has been weakening.
  • The daily chart has given some short-term sell signals.
  • Low implied volatility favors the debit put spread strategy.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Chinese national internet security. Chinese hacker. Laptop with binary computer code and china flag on the screen.

Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

Technical Analysis

Recently, we went short the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) through the purchase of the bear put option strategy. In this article, we will explain our reasoning for why we went short the fund

KWEB Technical Chart

KWEB Intermediate Chart (Stockcharts.com)

KWEB Short-Term Technical Chart

KWEB Short-Term Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

KWEB Implied Volatility

KWEB Implied Volatility Chart (Interactive Brokers)

KWEB Holdings

KWEB Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

KWEB ETF Risk Grade

KWEB Risk Grade (Seekingalpha.com)

----------------------

Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups whether they be stock or options related. To constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside but yet significant upside always remains the objective of the portfolio.

Join Us here

-----------------------

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.44K Followers
Author of Elevation Code
Winning Option Trades & Idea Bank Based On Fundamental & Technical Analysis

https://individualtrader.net

My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of KWEB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.