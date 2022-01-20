Opendoor: The Housing Market Looks Like It's In Trouble

Feb. 10, 2023 5:44 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)OPAD, RDFN, Z
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
583 Followers

Summary

  • Opendoor is an iBuyer operating in the US market.
  • The business rose to fame as it benefited from COVID-19 demand but has subsequently slumped over 90%.
  • Our view of the economic climate suggests the housing market will continue to fall in 2023 and into early 2024.
  • Opendoor's financials are a mess. The company does not have a route to profitability and its balance sheet is full of debt.
  • Opendoor is transitioning to facilitating buying/selling, which means investors are essentially buying into a brand and management's ability to execute.

Full length of saleswoman greeting female customers while standing outside house

The Good Brigade

Company description:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. The company's software platform allows consumers to buy and sell a property online. Opendoor also offers supplementary services, such

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

A

5/1 adjustable mortgage rate average (FRED)

a

Opendoor - Financial analysis (Tikr Terminal)

aa

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

a

Analyst forecasts - OPEN (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
583 Followers
The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.