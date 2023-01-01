Qiagen Offers Growth And Margin Leverage Beyond The Pandemic Deceleration

Feb. 10, 2023 6:01 PM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)BIO, DHR, TMO
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.42K Followers

Summary

  • Qiagen is seeing a pandemic-driven hangover in its financial results, but underlying double-digit revenue growth was ahead of expectations.
  • The pandemic meaningfully accelerated system placements for its sample prep, diagnostics, and PCR businesses, and now management can shift to driving more utilization of higher-margin consumables.
  • Between further menu expansion in diagnostics and healthy research lab budgets, I'm looking for mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth over the next few years, with mid-30%'s EBITDA margins.
  • Qiagen looks undervalued as a high-quality consumables-driven life sciences and diagnostics company.
Qiagen Markets QIAstat-Dx For Coronavirus Testing

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

As is the case with most diagnostics and life science companies, Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is going to be working off a bit of a hangover as COVID-19-related revenue decelerates further. On the other side of that process, though, is a company with

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.42K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.