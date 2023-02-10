Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pam Roper - General Counsel

Colin Connolly - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Hickson - Executive Vice President of Operations

Gregg Adzema - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Powell - Barclays

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Camille Bonnel - Bank of America

Jay Poskitt - Evercore ISI

Young Ku - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Cousins Properties Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Pam Roper, General Counsel. Counsel, please go ahead.

Pam Roper

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Cousins Properties fourth quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Colin Connolly, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Hickson, our Executive Vice President of Operations; and Gregg Adzema, our Chief Financial Officer.

The press release and supplemental package were distributed yesterday afternoon, as well as furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, the company has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg G requirements. If you did not receive a copy, these documents are available through the quarterly disclosures and supplemental SEC information links on the Investor Relations page of our website, cousins.com.

Please be aware that certain matters discussed today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.