Summary

  • CoreCivic, Inc. is a $1.3-billion market cap top-notch company in the government real estate and corrections fields, providing management of prisons, jails, and immigration detention centers.
  • The catalyst in the form of the termination of Title 42 combined with the depressed valuation multiples, provides a comfortable margin of safety for medium-term investors.
  • According to management's plans, the ratio of net debt to EBITDA should be 2.25x to 2.75x, which is significantly lower than current levels.
  • I expect a continuation of the bounce we saw on 02/09/2023.
Intro & Thesis

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is a $1.3-billion market cap company in the government real estate and corrections fields, providing services like the design, construction, and management of prisons, jails, and immigration detention centers.

TrendSpider Software, CoreCivic

TrendSpider Software, CoreCivic

CXW's guidance from Q4 2022 release [author's notes]

CXW's guidance from Q4 2022 release [author's notes]

Morningstar Premium, author's notes

Morningstar Premium, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, CoreCivic

TrendSpider Software, CoreCivic

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CXW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

