Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 6:57 PM ETTopgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Scott - Director of Investor Relations

Chip Brewer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lynch - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Burke - Senior Vice President of Global Finance

Conference Call Participants

Randal Konik - Jefferies

Alex Perry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc.

Joseph Altobello - Raymond James

Michael Swartz - Truist Securities

Casey Alexander - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

George Kelly - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Topgolf Callaway Brands Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lauren Scott, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lauren Scott

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Topgolf Callaway Brands fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings conference call. I’m Lauren Scott, the company’s Director of Investor Relations.

Joining me as speakers on today’s call are Chip Brewer, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Lynch, our Chief Financial Officer. Jennifer Thomas, our Chief Accounting Officer; and Patrick Burke, our Senior Vice President of Global Finance, are also in the room today for Q&A.

Earlier today, the company issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. In addition, there is a presentation that accompanies today’s prepared remarks and may make it easier for you to follow the call. This earnings presentation, as well as the earnings press release, are both available on the company’s Investor Relations website under the Financial Results tab.

Most of the financial numbers reported

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.