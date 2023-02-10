Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 7:30 PM ETApartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.18K Followers

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Cohn - President and General Counsel, AIR Communities

Terry Considine - CEO

Keith Kimmel - President of Property Operations

John McGrath - Co-CIO and Chairman of Investment Committee

Paul Beldin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Nick Joseph - Citi

Chandni Luthra - Goldman Sachs

Rich Anderson - SMBC

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for attending today's AIR Communities Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alexis, and will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Lisa Cohn, President and General Counsel of AIR Communities. You may proceed.

Lisa Cohn

Thank you, Alexis, and good day. My name is Lisa Cohn and as Alexis said, I am the President and General Counsel of AIR Communities. During this conference call, forward-looking statements we make are based on management's judgment, among other things, current market conditions, macroeconomic trend, socioeconomic drivers, including projections related to 2023 performance expectations. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, a description of which can be found in our SEC filings.

Actual results may differ materially from what may be discussed today. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures such as funds from operations. These are defined and are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the supplemental information that is part of our full earnings release published on AIR's website.

Prepared remarks today come from Terry Considine, our CEO; Keith Kimmel, President of Property Operations; John McGrath, Co-CIO and Chairman of our Investment Committee; and Paul Beldin, our Chief Financial Officer. Other members of management are also present. All of us will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.