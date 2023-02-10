L'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Hieronimus - CEO

Christophe Babule - CFO

Alexis Perakis-Valat - President, Consumer Product Division

Cyril Chapuy - President, L’Oréal Luxe

Myriam Cohen-Welgryn - President, Active Cosmetics

Omar Hajeri - President, Professional Products Division

Conference Call Participants

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

Emma Letheren - RBC

Karel Zoete - Kepler Cheuvreux

Chris Pitcher - Redburn

Ian Simpson - Barclays

Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel

Nicolas Hieronimus

Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to welcome you in person for the very first time to present our 2022 results. So we'll start with a detailed presentation from Christophe Babule, our CFO. Then you'll have short presentation by each division presidents, so Alexis Perakis-Valat for Consumer Product Division; Omar Hajeri for the Professional Product Division; Myriam Cohen-Welgryn for Active Cosmetics; and Cyril Chapuy for L'Oréal Luxe.

So without further ado, I will hand over to Christophe and, of course, you have a presentation from myself and a Q&A at the end of this presentation. Christophe, you're on.

Christophe Babule

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning.

L'Oréal showed another excellent performance in 2022, in spite of the fact that we had to face an unprecedented number of challenges. If I had to summarize the past year in three key figures, I will highlight the double-digit like-for-like growth of plus 10.9%, the operating profit margin of 19.5% up 40 basis points, and 27.6% surge in EPS to €11.26 per share.

Consolidated sales increased by a substantial 18.5% to above €38 billion. Foreign exchange had a very positive impact of 7.2% as the euro remained weak throughout the year. More detail on our invoicing currencies and their evolution against the euro can

