Keros Therapeutics: Market Rewarding KER-050 Trial Momentum

Feb. 10, 2023 11:36 PM ETKeros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • Data is promising for KROS' KER-050 compound; investors are rewarding the company on its novel hypotheses.
  • We performed a deep dive on its most recent readouts on KER-050.
  • Market generated data is supportive and we see potential future upside targets forming.
  • Net-net, rate buy.

Small forrest plant.

sevendeman/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

As we continue to build our allocations to novel developments in complex disease segments, we performed a deep dive of the recent momentum Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:KROS). The company is building momentum around

f

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.52K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KROS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.