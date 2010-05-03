BME: Solid High Yielding Healthcare CEF

Summary

  • BME is a large-cap focused health care CEF.
  • It pays a generous 5.9% distribution yield.
  • Although they share similar names and structure, BME and BMEZ are managed in fundamentally different ways. Investors need to be careful not to get them mixed up.

Doctor explains patient"s test results to family member

SDI Productions

Recently, I wrote a cautious article on the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ), arguing that its combination of 'next generation' healthcare-stock portfolio combined with high-risk/high-return private investments may not be the right portfolio for the current environment. One reader

BME sector allocation

Figure 1 - BME sector allocation (blackrock.com)

BME market-cap allocation

Figure 2 - BME market-cap allocation (blackrock.com)

BME has less than 1% invested in private companies

Figure 3 - BME has less than 1% invested in private companies (BME Q3/2022 holdings report)

BME historical returns

Figure 4 - BME historical returns (morningstar.com)

XLV historical returns

Figure 5 - XLV historical returns (morningstar.com)

BME 2022 distribution funded from ROC and realized gains

Figure 6 - BME's 2022 distribution funded mostly from ROC and realized gains (BME December Section 19a notice)

BME has a healthy growing NAV

Figure 7 - BME has a healthy growing NAV (morningstar.com)

BME distributions

Figure 8 - BME distributions (Seeking Alpha)

BME top 10 holdings

Figure 9 - BME top 10 holdings (blackrock.com)

BMEZ market cap allocation

Figure 10 - BMEZ market cap allocation (blackrock.com)

BMEZ private investments

Figure 11 - BMEZ private investments (BMEZ quarterly update)

BME has outperformed BMEZ

Figure 12 - BME has outperformed BMEZ in 2022 (blackrock.com)

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

