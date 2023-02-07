Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF: Flicker Of Hope

Feb. 10, 2023 11:59 PM ETFranklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)EWY, KF, KORU
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
699 Followers

Summary

  • The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF is a smaller, less commonly covered ETF that tracks the performance of mid/large cap stocks in South Korea.
  • South Korea is currently my top pick out of the top five largest MSCI Emerging Market countries, which include China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Brazil.
  • The market still trades slightly below book value and at around 10x P/E, although many of the stocks are IT and consumer stocks.
  • 2023 is an excellent year to continue accumulating Korean equities, as macro headwinds this year could create solid entry points.

Night view of Busan North bridge Grand Bridge VD713

VDCM image/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) is a smaller, less commonly covered ETF that tracks the performance of stocks in South Korea.

Chart
Data by YCharts

As you can see, this ETF moves in line

MSCI

MSCI

MSCI

MSCI

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Franklin

Franklin

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton

S&P Global

S&P Global

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
699 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.