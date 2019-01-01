Lululemon Athletica: Prepare For The Rocky Road Ahead

Feb. 11, 2023 12:19 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
710 Followers

Summary

  • While the improving macroeconomic environment may have a positive impact on the firm's financial performance, the potential patent infringement and the inventory management problems are likely to create headwinds.
  • The firm appears to be trading at a significant premium, based on a set of traditional price multiples.
  • We believe the premium is not justified in light of the potential risks.
  • We maintain our neutral rating.

Shoppers Look For Deals On Black Friday As Supply Crunch Continues

Octavio Jones

Lululemon Athletica Inc., (NASDAQ:LULU) together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. We have published an article in 2022 on the firm, rating LULU stock as a "hold" back then, despite the

screenshot

Analysis history (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

formula

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
710 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.