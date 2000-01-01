Sharp Gold Pullback Healthy

Feb. 11, 2023 12:30 AM ETGDX, GLD, IAU
Adam Hamilton profile picture
Adam Hamilton
11.09K Followers

Summary

  • Gold just suffered a sharp pullback, which is healthy. Markets naturally flow and ebb, taking two steps forward before one step back.
  • Those countertrend selloffs within powerful uplegs are essential for rebalancing sentiment, maximizing their ultimate gains. Before gold’s latest plunge, it had been stretched and overbought after rallying for months.
  • While gold fell violently on back-to-back market surprises, it remained well above uplegs’ major support zone. No serious technical damage was done, which is also true for major gold stocks.
  • So the technical and sentimental evidence argues this latest selloff is a mid-upleg pullback rather than a larger upleg-slaying correction. A healthy pullback had been overdue.

Global Gold Price Commodity Concept

Aslan Alphan

Gold was just slammed hard in a sharp selloff, plunging over 4% in only two trading days! That really freaked out traders, gutting bullish sentiment and leaving them worried about more serious downside. It didn’t have to though, as gold’s powerful young upleg

Gold Technicals 2020 - 2023

Gold Technicals 2020 - 2023 (ZealLLC.com)

Gold-Stock Technicals 2020 - 2023

Gold-Stock Technicals 2020 - 2023 (ZealLLC.com)

This article was written by

Adam Hamilton profile picture
Adam Hamilton
11.09K Followers
A lifelong student of the markets, speculator, and investor, decades of experience have forged Adam into a hardcore contrarian. He believes in buying low when others are afraid, then later selling high when others are brave. He founded the financial-market research company Zeal LLC, and continues to write acclaimed weekly and monthly subscription newsletters.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own extensive long positions in gold stocks and silver stocks which have been recommended to our newsletter subscribers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.