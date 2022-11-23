Enel: We Double Down

Feb. 11, 2023 12:33 AM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY)ESOCF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Enel's top-line sales were up by 64%. The company is managing energy price increases for its end clients. Core EBITDA was beyond guidance and signed a plus 2.6%.
  • Debt was down by €10 billion on a quarterly basis. New disinvestment in Brazil.
  • Enel is trading at a 6x P/E with a dividend yield of 7.5%. Disposals are in place with EBITDA diversification in top-tier 1 countries. Our buy target is fully confirmed.

Enel X Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Cindy Shebley

Here at the Lab, we have a long buy rating on Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) (OTCPK:ESOCF) and yesterday, after the stock exchange closing bell, the integrated energy conglomerate released its 2022 preliminary results. Since our

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.45K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENLAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.