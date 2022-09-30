Patterson-UTI Energy's Services Are In Good Demand

Feb. 11, 2023 12:48 AM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)BKR, HAL, HP, LBRT, NBR, PUMP, SLB1 Comment
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Marketplace

Summary

  • Oilfield services company Patterson-UTI supplies pressure pumping and contract drilling services.
  • The company’s market capitalization is $3.1 billion, and it pays a 2.2% dividend.
  • Inflation has increased costs and public companies are drilling less, but the quick decline of US horizontal wells, solid oil prices, and drilling by private companies keeps PTEN's prospective demand healthy.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Econ-Based Energy Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Aerial View Of An Oil Platform, Fracking, Drill Rig, In West Texas

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Contract driller Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), is classically dependent on US drilling activity, so is a volatile second derivative of oil (and natural gas) prices. PTEN operates in all major basins, but its largest emphasis comes from the prolific west Texas-eastern

Chart of PTEN rig locations by basin

patenergy.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Forecast of WTI crude oil price

EIA

Chart
Data by YCharts

Patterson-UTI logo

patenergy.com

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

 *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

 *3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles; 

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

 *EBEI-only chat room;

 *my experience from decades in the industry. 

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.38K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTEN, SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.