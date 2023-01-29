FLCH: An Ultra-Low-Cost Vehicle To Play The China Recovery

Feb. 11, 2023 12:55 AM ETFranklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • The Franklin FTSE China ETF offers one of the lowest expense ratios within the Chinese ETF universe.
  • While the portfolio is relatively well-diversified, there is an outsized exposure to the Chinese consumer, making the fund ideal for investors looking to play the consumption-led recovery theme.
  • With policymaking also turning increasingly accommodative ahead of the new economic team taking over in March, expect more positive catalysts ahead.

Map of China on digital display

da-kuk

Along with the rest of the Chinese equity universe, the Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) was sold off aggressively last year on concerns that the region had become 'uninvestable' amid regulatory crackdowns across key industries and authorities doubling down on

Chart
Data by YCharts

Franklin FTSE China ETF Key Info

Franklin Templeton

Franklin FTSE China ETF Sector Allocation

Franklin Templeton

Franklin FTSE China ETF Top Holdings

Franklin Templeton

Franklin FTSE China ETF Distribution

Morningstar

China Excess Savings

Reuters

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

