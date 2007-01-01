B2Gold: An Exceptional Q4 Performance

Feb. 11, 2023 2:06 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.75K Followers

Summary

  • B2Gold released its preliminary Q4 and FY2022 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~367,900 ounces, a record for the company by a wide margin.
  • This was driven by continued plant outperformance at Fekola and high-grade ore from Phase 6 plus a much better quarter from Otjikoto with contribution from Wolfshag UG.
  • Although this will translate to robust Q4 results, FY2023 will be a softer year from a free cash flow standpoint, impacted by sticky inflationary pressures & elevated stripping costs.
  • Given the temporary margin compression year-over-year if gold prices don't average at least $1,950/oz this year, I believe it's best to buy share pullbacks vs. pay up for the stock near US$3.70.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) has a strong track record of over-delivering on its promises, and it's done an incredible job of growing in a disciplined manner from a junior explorer in 2007 to one of the top 12 largest gold

Fekola Operations

Fekola Operations (Company Presentation)

B2Gold - Quarterly Production By Mine

B2Gold - Quarterly Production By Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fekola Operations

Fekola Operations (Company Presentation)

Otjikoto Operations

Otjikoto Operations (Company Website)

B2Gold - Quarterly Revenue

B2Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

B2Gold - Annual Gold Production & 2023 Estimates

B2Gold - Annual Gold Production & 2023 Estimates (Company Presentation)

Mali Land Package

Mali Land Package (Company Presentation)

B2Gold - Annual AISC & Forward Estimates

B2Gold - Annual AISC & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

B2Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

B2Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.75K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.