U.K. Economy Avoids Technical Recession - For Now

Summary

  • The UK economy flatlined in the fourth quarter, though in truth it’s a quarter where the underlying picture was particularly noisy.
  • Following a couple of months of distortion surrounding the Queen’s funeral last September, it’s hard to discern the true underlying trend in the economy from this data.
  • The noisy picture presented by the GDP figures just means that policymakers will put more emphasis on the wage and price data we’ll get next week.

Shoppers Visit The January Sales In Central London

Hollie Adams/Getty Images News

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

A poor December GDP figure makes a first-quarter contraction in output look fairly inevitable. But these figures are undoubtedly noisy, and that means the Bank of England will be much more

