Fintech Lufax Seeks Dual Listing As Pandemic Hits Profits

Feb. 11, 2023 3:18 AM ETLufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Summary

  • Online loans facilitator Lufax posted a 31% drop in profits in the first nine months of last year and expects a loss in the last quarter as the pandemic hurt its small and micro clients.
  • To reduce risks, Lufax has scaled back lending activities using its own capital.
  • Once the stock makes its Hong Kong debut, the market will be looking to see if investors are willing to increase its value.

The financiers are calculating personal taxes for their customers.

Daenin Arnee/iStock via Getty Images

Ping An-backed Lufax has applied to have its shares traded in Hong Kong as well as the U.S., following in the footsteps of dual-listed fintech firms OneConnect and 360 DigiTech.

This article was written by

