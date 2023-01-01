Compounders And Dividends: February 2023 Watch List Update

Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
610 Followers

Summary

  • Three companies have been removed from my watchlist and added to the active portfolio.
  • I added four new companies to my watchlist.
  • I list the companies I'm most closely following over the next few months.

Watchlist Market text under magnifying glass

Sukarman karman/iStock via Getty Images

While I have typically done my watchlist article bi-monthly, it appears to be one of my more popular article topics. Given that, and the speed at which my watchlist can change, I'm going to publish these a bit more

This article was written by

Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
610 Followers
Early 30s Dividend Growth Investor looking to compound capital over the long-term. Focused on slowly accumulating shares in blue chip companies with the ability to pay growing dividends over the long-term. Five+ years experience actively managing my own portfolio.Focused on building a portfolio that can be passed down and provide my wife and me a comfortable retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSM, NVDA, LVMH, HEI, CNSWF, ATVI, ULTA, TDG, TYL, RH, ORLY, MKL, FICO, CPRT, KMX, BRK.B, AZO, ADSK, AMD, AMZN, ADBE, PSX, MMP, UNH, TSCO, TMO, SYK, SHW, ROP, NKE, MCK, LMT, LRCX, KLAC, INTU, ICE, ELV, DPZ, DG, DE, CI, CTAS, CEG, AMAT, ACN, WSO, WM, TPL, SYY, SJW, RTX, PG, PEP, MSCI, MCK, JNJ, HSY, FDS, CME, CAT, BR, AFL, ABT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have a beneficial LONG position in the shares of OTIS, CARR and NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.