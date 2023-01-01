While I have typically done my watchlist article bi-monthly, it appears to be one of my more popular article topics. Given that, and the speed at which my watchlist can change, I'm going to publish these a bit more often (so instead of 6 updates a year, I may shoot for around 8-9).
The best place to start to understand my watchlist in general is my "Building A Watchlist" article followed by my January 2023 Update. As a reminder, here is how I'm finding companies to add to my watchlist:
Articles here on Seeking Alpha from authors/stocks I follow (can come from their own portfolio updates, articles they write on certain companies, or articles about companies mentioned in articles about companies I own)
Listening to investors on podcasts (Yet Another Value Pod, Acquired, AMM Dividend Growth, Business Breakdowns, Dividend Cafe, Invest Like the Best, Masters in Business, Odd Lots, and Chit Chat Money are the ones currently in my feed)
General business sources, including the WSJ, Financial Times, and Barron's
Talking with friends
Following 13Fs
Listening to my wife/buy what you know
Just because a company is on my watchlist doesn't mean I like the current price or I'd purchase it today. A company being on my watchlist means one of two things: I love the business and I want to own it one day or this is a very intriguing company and due diligence is needed. I don't separate the two distinctions below, but I can if that's something readers are interested in.
For reasons somewhat out of my control, my portfolio underwent another change in early February. I'll discuss that more in my February update, but the quick takeaway is that I gained more responsibility at work which has me touching the REIT sector. I was not asked to sell my REIT shares, but to avoid any potential ethical/compliance issue, I went ahead and divested all of my REITs. It was the correct decision, and thankfully I had an idea that may happen at the end of 2022, I just didn't realize it would happen 2 months later. The dry powder unlocked let me move a few companies that were on my watchlist to my active portfolio and add more to some existing positions (all of which will be detailed in my early March portfolio update).
On to the removals and additions to my watchlist.
Carrier Global (CARR) (called up to the big leagues)
Northrop Grumman (NOC) (called up to the big leagues)
Otis Worldwide (OTIS) (called up to the big leagues)
My watchlist underwent significant pruning at the end of 2023 and I removed all of the companies I did not believe to be of the highest quality. With the low hanging fruit gone, the only removals we see in this update are the companies that "graduated" to my active portfolio. CARR, NOC, and OTIS are three high quality, shareholder friendly companies. I'm excited to be partnered with them long-term. I'll discuss these three more in my February 2023 portfolio update,
From various sources, I have gotten interested in these four companies and have decided to add them to the watchlist. While the order presented is alphabetical, it's also ranked according to my interest in the companies.
BR is an early aughts spin-off from ADP, one of my favorite companies. A leader in investor communications, BR has large structural advantages and is positioned well for future growth. Any time a proxy contest is being run, BR is cashing in. BR is a company I've long been interested in, but for some reason it wasn't on my watchlist.
HEI came of interest from my research in TDG. Both companies supply niche products to the airline industry, a fantastic business. HEI is culturally similar to TDG and it's a company I'd love to add to the portfolio. HEI and TDG always appear to be expensive (and for good reasons, they are long term compounders) so I'll likely only add when there is a significant downturn in the company (although that would likely mean a broad market downturn which would make several of my current holdings attractive) or I may add via dividend reinvestments.
SJW is a high quality water utility. My only current utility holding is NEE, and the only other utility on my watchlist is CEG. All three are low-yielding fast growth utilities, and the three would give me an interesting exposure to renewable-nuclear-water.
WSO is a company one of my favorite writers on Seeking Alpha (Heavy Moat Investments) has written about a number of times. While I decided to go with CARR for my first purchase in the space, I would love to buy WSO at some point in the future.
Below is my watchlist of stocks, grouped by my five buckets:
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Core Dividend Growth
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
Broadridge Financial Services
|
Caterpillar, Inc.
|
CME Group
|
FactSet Research Systems
|
The Hershey Company
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
MSCI Inc.
|
PepsiCo
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
Raytheon Technologies
|
SJW Group
|
Sysco Corporation
|
Texas Pacific Land
|
Waste Management
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
High Dividend Growth
|
Accenture
|
Applied Materials
|
Cigna Corporation
|
Cintas Corporation
|
Constellation Energy
|
Deere & Company
|
Dollar General
|
Domino's Pizza
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
Intercontinental Exchange
|
Intuit
|
KLA Corporation
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
McKesson Corporation
|
Nike
|
Roper Technologies
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Stryker Corporation
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific
|
Tractor Supply Co.
|
UnitedHealth Group
|
High Yield
|
Magellan Midstream Partners
|
Phillips 66
|
Non-Dividend Payer
|
Adobe Inc.
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
Advanced Micro Devices
|
Autodesk, Inc.
|
AutoZone, Inc.
|
Berkshire Hathaway
|
CarMax, Inc.
|
Copart
|
Fair Isaac Corporation
|
Markel Corporation
|
O'Reilly Automotive
|
Restoration Hardware
|
Tyler Technologies, Inc.
|
TransDigm
|
Ulta Beauty
|
Other Bets
|
Activision Blizzard
|
Constellation Software Inc.
|
HEICO Corporation
|
LVMH
|
Nvidia Corporation
|
Taiwan Semiconductor
The top companies I'm watchlist closest with anticipation of possibly adding to my portfolio over the next few months are (in no particular order):
This group has changed, and will change, in most iterations. These are the companies, at the moment of writing, that I'm most interested in. A bad earnings report or another opportunity could bump a company up or off my list.
Are there some high quality companies I'm missing from my watchlist? Let me know in the comments section. For my most current portfolio, check out my January 2023 Portfolio Update.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSM, NVDA, LVMH, HEI, CNSWF, ATVI, ULTA, TDG, TYL, RH, ORLY, MKL, FICO, CPRT, KMX, BRK.B, AZO, ADSK, AMD, AMZN, ADBE, PSX, MMP, UNH, TSCO, TMO, SYK, SHW, ROP, NKE, MCK, LMT, LRCX, KLAC, INTU, ICE, ELV, DPZ, DG, DE, CI, CTAS, CEG, AMAT, ACN, WSO, WM, TPL, SYY, SJW, RTX, PG, PEP, MSCI, MCK, JNJ, HSY, FDS, CME, CAT, BR, AFL, ABT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I/we have a beneficial LONG position in the shares of OTIS, CARR and NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.
This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.
