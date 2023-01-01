Bullish Investors Continue To Fight The Fed

  • Instead of bullish investors sticking with their mantra of 'Don’t Fight The Fed,' it is now a standoff between bullish investors and the Fed.
  • While bullish investors cling to historical statistics about market returns, the problem is the Fed remains clear that it will not back off its current inflation fight.
  • If the economy and employment remain strong, and a recession gets avoided, there is no reason for the Fed to begin cutting rates.
  • The FOMC needs substantially tighter financial conditions to slow economic demand and increase unemployment, lowering inflation toward target levels.
  • While bullish investors continue trying to “Fight the Fed,” such may prove to be a more formidable challenge than many expect.

Bullish investors continue to “Fight the Fed,” hoping that a change to monetary policy will reignite the 12-year-long bull market. But, for over a decade, the “Don’t Fight The Fed” mantra was the

It is also not surprising that stocks have come under pressure as the Fed started hiking interest rates aggressively and the process of reducing its previous influx of monetary support.

Notably, bullish investors are trying to apply some fundamental logic for a stronger market in 2023.

As my friend and colleague Albert Edwards of Societe Generale recently noted:

Furthermore, the rash of weak economic data also suggests that the risk of a recession has risen markedly, as noted by our broad economic activity composite index. If that data weakens further, which is the Fed’s goal, such also suggests lower earnings.
Given current valuations,
as discussed in more detail here,
the forecast for asset prices later in the year is not extremely bullish.

