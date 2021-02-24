REMX: Downgrading Strategic Rare Earth Metals ETF On China Risks

Summary

  • Given the new-era transition to clean-green energy, EVs, and battery backup, an investment in rare earth and strategic metals appears to be a no-brainer.
  • However, the VanEck Rare/Strategic Metals ETF is highly exposed to China - and that could turn out to be a big problem for investors.
  • Consider VanEck's Russia ETF has been frozen since shortly after Putin's horrific invasion of Ukraine. VanEck plans to liquidate the RSX ETF.
  • The point is this: it seldom pays to invest in dictatorships.

China flag. A series of "Flags of the world." (The country - China flag)

Igor Ilnitckii

Last May, I initiated coverage of the VanEck Rare/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) with a BUY recommendation based on bullish demand for rare Earth metals combined with the fund's recent out-performance. However, since that time, REMX has significantly under-performed

Chart
Data by YCharts

Rare Earth Metals Production By Country

mining-technology.com

REMX ETF Top-10 Holdings

Van Eck

REMX ETF Foreign Exposure

Van Eck

LTHM Revenue & Earnings Growth

Seeking Alpha

REMX ETF Performance

Van Eck

Chart
Data by YCharts

