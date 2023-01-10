ORIX Corporation: Riding On Hopes Of Economic Recovery Post Covid-19

Feb. 11, 2023 4:10 AM ETORIX Corporation (IX), ORXCFORA, TM, TOSBF, TOSYY, TOYOF
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • IX cash grew 22.6% (QoQ) to $8.2 billion, with current assets now at their all-time high of $65.3 billion.
  • ORIX Corp aims to raise its dividend payout by up to 40%, with the share buyback set at JPY50 billion by the end of FY 2023.
  • ORIX has made huge investments in the infrastructural business segment, which has been gradually paying off.

Growth of business concept. Success of business. Group of people.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $4.8 billion against consensus estimates of $4.68 billion. ORIX Corp's stock price is up 9.80% ('YTD') but has dropped 14.58% (Y/Y) as Japan continued to face core inflation concerns and Covid-19 restrictions into 2023. For

Comparison between IX, S&P500 and the Nikkei 225

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.57K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.