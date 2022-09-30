MoonLake: Upcoming Phase 2 Results For Inflammation Drug A Major Price Catalyst

Feb. 11, 2023
Summary

  • MoonLake is an intriguing investment opportunity in the inflammatory disease space.
  • The company is developing an IL-17 targeting "nanobody". IL-17 is a well-known target in diseases such as psoriatic arthritis.
  • Cosentyx - Novartis' >$3bn per annum revenue drug - also targets IL-17. MoonLake's Sonelokimab has suggested outperformance against Cosentyx in a Phase 2 study.
  • MoonLake joined the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger - which may add an additional layer of risk.
  • MoonLake's own Phase 2 study results ought to be available this year. Progression into a pivotal study on good results would be a major upside catalyst.
Male dancer practicing ballet

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

IL-17 - A Drug Target To Rival IL-23 / Skyrizi?

Yesterday the Pharma giant AbbVie (ABBV) reported its FY22 earnings and provided guidance for 2023, which included a forecast for sales of

chart

SLK versus "market leader" Cosentyx (MoonLake investor presentation)

chart

MoonLake's Phase 2 studies in HS, PsA (Investor Presentation)

table

Biotech SPAC listings analysis (Google Finance / TradingView)

chart

MoonLake investor coverage slide (Investor Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

