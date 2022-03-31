NetScout: 5G And AI May Imply Undervaluation

Feb. 11, 2023 4:34 AM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
255 Followers

Summary

  • NetScout provides digital security systems so that clients can protect their online businesses against possible disruptions.
  • I would highlight the recent increase in revenue in the United States. Quarterly revenue increased by 11% q/q.
  • The development of 5G networks will likely increase the number of potential clients.

Collage of group of people using smart phones in city

We Are

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) expects to benefit from necessary digital transformation of clients in many sectors. I believe that the development of new 5G networks will likely bring new opportunities for new actors, which may need digital security systems

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source Internal Estimates

Source Internal Estimates

Source: SA

Source: SA

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
255 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.