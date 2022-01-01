AT&T Q4: 'Dividends Still Don't Lie'

Feb. 11, 2023 5:02 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)1 Comment
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Marketplace

Summary

  • During its recent Q4 earnings report, AT&T reaffirmed its commitment to rewarding investors with attractive dividends.
  • More importantly, it also emphasized its confidence to improve the CREDIT QUALITY of its dividends.
  • My own assessments indeed support management’s views.
  • Its Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio has dramatically improved and its dividend coverage ratio sits near a record high.
  • After all, dividends still do not lie.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Envision Early Retirement get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

man bursting with joy with lots of money

Bambu Productions

Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) recently released its 2022 Q4 and full-year earnings report ("ER"). By this time, many other SA authors have dissected almost every detail of its ER. So, here I will directly get to the point and discuss a topic

T

Source: Dividends Don't Lie by Geraldine Weiss

T

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

T

T 2022 Q4 ER

T DCR

Author and Seeking Alpha

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
6.18K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.