Vishay Making Big Strategic Pushes While Inventory Corrects And Lead-Times Remain High

Feb. 11, 2023 5:21 AM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)DIOD
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.42K Followers

Summary

  • Vishay missed fourth quarter revenue and margin expectations and guided down for the first quarter as the industry-wide inventory correction cycle continues.
  • Lead-times remain elevated across Vishay's product categories, particularly in MOSFETs, but higher chip content would argue against a return to historical norms.
  • Vishay's new CEO is looking to pursue multiple potentially transformative strategies, including meaningful capacity growth, higher R&D spending, and enhanced go-to-market strategies.
  • It remains to be seen if Vishay can meaningfully improve its revenue growth, margins, and cash flow generation, but the current valuation is not demanding amidst elevated operating risk.

Chip on circuit board surroounded by capacitors and mosfets. Technology digital concept

ansardi/iStock via Getty Images

It would seem that the new CEO at Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is taking the saying, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going” pretty seriously. While book-to-bill has slipped below 1.0 and lead-times are shrinking (but still

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

