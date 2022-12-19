FXY ETF: Japan's Flailing Economy Continues To Strengthen Yen

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
112 Followers

Summary

  • Likely increasing yields in Japanese assets, the BoJ still has a lot to do in policy tightening.
  • Fed slowdown of policy tightening, bond yields may have reached an apex.
  • Strong purchasing price parity mismatch.

Broken wall finance chart and yen sign.

Baris-Ozer

That sounds like a contradictive title, and it is. A weak economy compared to that of another country should drive a currency lower. Yet the yen has been in a continuous bull trend against the US dollar since it reached its recent

US yield curve

Worldgovernmentbonds.com

JPY yield curve

Worldgovernmentbonds.com

big mac price jpy

McDonald's

big mac usd

McDonald's

jpy monthly chart

TradingView

jpy weekly chart

TradingView

jpy daily chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
112 Followers
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.