LukaTDB

The company's upstream profits are set to decline moving forward.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will most likely face a significant drop in profits over the next year if the United States enters a recession and a softer demand outlook begins to weigh on crude oil market prices.

ConocoPhillips also has a highly focused upstream business, making it more vulnerable to an economic downturn than its more diverse peers.

Furthermore, I believe ConocoPhillips' earnings multiple is set to contract as investors price in the possibility of a cyclical downturn in earnings in the future.

Strong Profit Growth For ConocoPhillips Won't Last

ConocoPhillips' adjusted profit for the fourth quarter was $2.71 per share, one cent less than the estimate.

Regardless, ConocoPhillips made a killing in 2022, thanks to sky-high crude oil prices that boosted the company's upstream-focused business model.

ConocoPhillips earned $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, a 12% increase from the previous year, when the upstream company earned slightly more than $3.0 billion in adjusted profits.

Adjusted Earnings (ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips continued to profit from high crude oil prices, which are still the result of Russia's war in Ukraine.

ConocoPhillips achieved an average crude price of $71.05/BOE in 4Q-22, up from $65.56/BOE in 4Q-21 but down from $83.07/BOE in 3Q-22.

According to my analysis, the QoQ decline in average realized crude oil prices strongly suggests that ConocoPhillips will be forced to lower its profit forecast in 2023.

Free Cash Flow Windfall

Profits at ConocoPhillips were not the only metric that increased in 2022. Throughout 2022, ConocoPhillips' coffers were flooded with cash, and the company generated a record $18.4 billion in free cash flow.

ConocoPhillips' free cash flow was significantly greater than the $10.2 billion required to pay for the upstream company's capital needs. ConocoPhillips distributes its free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases, regular dividends, and a variable return component based on the company's profitability.

This component can change dramatically over time and is heavily influenced by ConocoPhillips' realized average crude oil prices. ConocoPhillips returned $15.0 billion in share buybacks and dividends in 2022 as a result of the cash windfall, representing 53% of ConocoPhillips' operating cash flow and 82% of the company's free cash flow.

2022 Cash Flow Summary (ConocoPhillips)

Crude Oil Prices Are Probably Going To Decline

Will crude oil prices rise or fall in 2023? That is the main question that investors want answered. While I don't have a crystal ball, I believe crude oil prices will continue to fall, even if there may be brief periods when market prices rise.

Looking at the historical picture, however, it appears that large price increases were frequently followed by equally steep declines, creating a highly volatile profit pattern for upstream-focused energy companies such as ConocoPhillips.

The price of crude oil WTI at the time of writing is $75.99 per barrel, down 37% from a March 2022 high of $120 per barrel, indicating that crude oil prices have already passed their peak and further price decreases are likely.

Crude Oil Prices (Yahoo Finance)

ConocoPhillips' Valuation Is Set To Come Under Pressure

In an environment of economic contraction, the profit outlook for upstream companies like ConocoPhillips will be bleak.

ConocoPhillips' profits have historically been as volatile and unstable as the crude oil market, where changes in supply and demand can frequently cause large, short-term price swings in both directions. I don't think it's an outrageous conclusion to say that crude oil prices have likely already peaked in 2022.

ConocoPhillips is currently trading at an 8x earnings multiple. On the surface, this does not appear to be a high price to pay for a company that is currently flush with cash, but investors must recognize that the current profit situation is highly unlikely to last for an extended period of time.

PE Ratio (YCharts)

Why COP Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

ConocoPhillips' price depreciation and appreciation potential is heavily influenced by the market direction of crude oil prices.

A positive outlook for the U.S. economy would imply strong profit growth for ConocoPhillips. An economic downturn, on the other hand, would almost certainly result in a significant contraction in the company's profits, which would have a significant negative impact on the company's earnings multiple.

My Conclusion

ConocoPhillips had a strong fourth quarter, though it was not as strong in terms of raw earnings power as the third.

Above-average crude oil prices continued to boost ConocoPhillips' earnings, and the energy company generated a record $18.4 billion in free cash flow in 2022, a large portion of which was returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

With that said, I believe crude oil prices will continue to fall as the U.S. economy faces growing downside risks as a result of sky-high inflation rates and aggressive rate hikes. This probably means a lot more downside and a lot more pain for COP's valuation.